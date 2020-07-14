SE OPP White River – Charges laid after Break & Enter

On July 6, 2020, at approximately 6:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a break and enter at a residence on Winnipeg Street in White River.

Investigation revealed that the accused person had entered the residence and took some clothing items and electronics. As a result of the investigation, Jacklynn IRVINE, 28 years-of-age, from White River, was arrested and charged with the following:

Break, Enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence, contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Theft Under $5000, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 10, 2020, in Wawa.