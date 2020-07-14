On July 6, 2020, at approximately 6:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a break and enter at a residence on Winnipeg Street in White River.
Investigation revealed that the accused person had entered the residence and took some clothing items and electronics. As a result of the investigation, Jacklynn IRVINE, 28 years-of-age, from White River, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Break, Enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence, contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC), and
- Theft Under $5000, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC.
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 10, 2020, in Wawa.
Latest posts by SE OPP - Wawa Detachment (see all)
- SE OPP– Calgary Male charged after being observed driving without plates - July 14, 2020
- SE OPP White River – Travellers from Newmarket charged after Theft of Gas - July 14, 2020
- SE OPP White River – Charges laid after Break & Enter - July 14, 2020