SE OPP Wawa – Male Arrested after Search Warrant Executed, suspected cocaine & money confiscated

On July 9, 2020, at approximately 8:00 p.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) North East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence in Wawa.

A search of the residence yielded a quantity of suspected cocaine as well as Canadian currency. The total street value of the cash and drugs seized was approximately $3,600.

As a result of the investigation, Benjamin LEWIS, 36 years-of-age, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA, and

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 14, 2020, in Wawa.