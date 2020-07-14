SE OPP White River – Travellers from Newmarket charged after Theft of Gas

On July 12, 2020, at approximately 4:30 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a theft of gas from a business in White River.

Officers located the vehicle at approximately 5:00 p.m. southbound on Highway 17 near Wawa. A traffic stop was initiated and both occupants were placed under arrest without incident. Further investigation revealed that the pair were in possession of more stolen property, including the vehicle (SUV) they were operating.

As a result of the investigation, Ian VANHEESWYK, 39 years-of-age, from Newmarket, was charged with the following:

Theft Under $5000, contrary to section 334(b) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, contrary to section 355(a) of the CC,

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC (Two Counts), and

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC (Two Counts).

The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.

Holly KIMBELL, 34 years-of-age, from Newmarket, was charged with the following:

Theft Under $5000, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC,

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, contrary to section 355(a) of the CC, and

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 14, 2020, in Wawa.