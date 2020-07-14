SE OPP – Calgary Male charged after being observed driving without plates

On July 8, 2020, at approximately 2:00 p.m., a member of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a northbound motor vehicle with no licence plates on Highway 17 in Rabazo Township.

A traffic stop was initiated and investigation revealed that the driver was in possession of a cell phone and thus, in breach of their court ordered release conditions. As a result of the investigation, Kirk STEELE, 47 years-of-age, from Calgary, was arrested and charged with the following:

Failure to comply with release order- other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 14, 2020, in Wawa.