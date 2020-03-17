SE OPP Wawa – Collision results in Impaired Charges

On March 15, 2020, at approximately 2:55 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a single motor vehicle collision on Churchill Avenue in Wawa.
While speaking with the driver, officers detected the odour of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the driver’s breath. The driver provided a breath sample into an Approved Screening Device (ASD) and registered a “Fail”. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Wawa OPP Detachment for further testing.
As a result of the investigation, Dishawn STEWARD, a 22-year-old from Wawa, was charged with the following:
- Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).
The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on April 6, 2020 in Wawa.
