SE OPP Wawa – Collision results in Impaired Charges

On March 15, 2020, at approximately 2:55 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a single motor vehicle collision on Churchill Avenue in Wawa.

While speaking with the driver, officers detected the odour of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the driver’s breath. The driver provided a breath sample into an Approved Screening Device (ASD) and registered a “Fail”. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Wawa OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Dishawn STEWARD, a 22-year-old from Wawa, was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on April 6, 2020 in Wawa.