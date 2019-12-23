SE OPP Wawa – Charge Wawa Man with Operation while Impaired

On Sunday, December 22, 2019, a member of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was conducting traffic enforcement on Broadway Avenue in Wawa, Ontario.

At approximately 10:00 a.m., a traffic stop was performed to check on the sobriety of the driver. A roadside test was administered using an Approved Screening Device (ASD) and the driver registered a “Fail”. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the Wawa OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the stop, Simon GILLESPIE, 44 years old, from Wawa, Ontario, was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The driver was issued a 90-day Automatic Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on February 10, 2020, in Wawa, Ontario.

The holiday season is in full swing, and with that comes many social/family gatherings. Please be mindful that if you consume alcohol into the early morning hours, you may still have alcohol in your body when you wake up after a few hours of sleep. The more alcohol you consume, the longer it will take to be metabolized. Nothing but TIME will clear the alcohol from your body!

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is safe to consume and then drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.