Between the Covers – July 31

NEW BOOKS –on the Seven Day Shelf this week are; “Paranoid” by Lisa Jackson, “The Oracle” by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell and “The Last House Guest” by Megan Miranda.

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF JULY ARE; “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini, “Beartown” by Fredrik Backma, “The Whistler” by John Grishalm and this week’s feature is How to Stop Time by Matt Haig. (from book jacket). “Tom Hazard has just moved back to London, his old home, to settle down and become a high school history teacher. And on his first day at school, he meets a captivating French teacher at his school who seems fascinated by him. But Tom has a dangerous secret. He may look like an ordinary 41-year-old, but owing to a rare condition, he’s been alive for centuries. Tom has lived history–performing with Shakespeare, exploring the high seas with Captain Cook, and sharing cocktails with Fitzgerald. Now, he just wants an ordinary life.

Unfortunately for Tom, the Albatross Society, the secretive group which protects people like Tom, has one rule: Never fall in love. As painful memories of his past and the erratic behavior of the Society’s watchful leader threaten to derail his new life and romance, the one thing he can’t have just happens to be the one thing that might save him. Tom will have to decide once and for all whether to remain stuck in the past, or finally begin living in the present.

How to Stop Time tells a love story across the ages–and for the ages–about a man lost in time, the woman who could save him, and the lifetimes it can take to learn how to live. It is a bighearted, wildly original novel about losing and finding yourself, the inevitability of change, and how with enough time to learn, we just might find happiness.”

T.D. SUMMER READING CLUB – The Wawa Public Library T.D. Summer Reading Club started July 2nd! We offer Reading Club in English and French, Clay Club, Science Club and Game Club. Different programs for all ages! For more information and to register, visit the Circulation Desk.

WAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD MEETING- The next Wawa Public Library Board Meeting will be held on September 16th starting at 5:00 pm at the Wawa Public Library. Everyone is welcome to attend.

DOLLY PARTON’S IMAGINATION LIBRARY- This program enrols local children ages 0-5 to receive free books monthly. Our Local Champion is the Rotary Club of Wawa. You can enroll your child by stopping in at the Wawa Public Library and picking up a registration form. For more information, please feel free to stop in at the library. Together we can instil the love of reading at a very young age!

SOCIAL MEDIA-Please follow the Facebook pages for our After School Program, the Summer Program, Wawa Public Library and Wawa History. We are also on Twitter! Look for Wawa Library! We post information to keep you updated on what is happening at the library. Our website address is wawa.olsn.ca.