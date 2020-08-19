Between the Covers – August 17

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are: “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci, “Revenge” by James Patterson and Andrew Homes, “Fair Warning by Michael Connelly and “Hideaway” by Nora Roberts.

The New Movies cataloged this week are “Avatar” available in Blu-Ray and DVD, “The Godfather” available in Blu-Ray only as well as “Charlotte’s Web” in DVD for the children. A few newer titles available in DVD are “Bombshell”, “Star Wars-The Rise of Skywalker” and “Mechanic Resurrection”!

Summer Programs are in progress. Join us 11am Tuesday-Thursday for stories, crafts, and fun science experiments all on Facebook live. Remember to sign up at the TDSRC website. There you will find tons of eBooks, jokes and a reading log for all the books this summer. Keep track of books you’ve read and let us know how many to be entered into the candy jar contest. There are weekly prizes as well so be sure to comment on our facebook live posts to qualify for the prizes. Follow us on Facebook @WPLSummer to join for our summer of fun!

The Wawa Public Library is the place to sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library! This program provides FREE books on a monthly basis for children ages 0-5! Call or email the Wawa Public Library and sign up today. Our local contact is Cathy Cannon and she can be reached 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected].

You can browse our great selection of books, magazines, DVD’s, Blu-rays, Audiobooks, French books, and more by accessing our website at www.olsn.ca. And don’t forget our awesome Children’s collection! All of our collections are available for Curbside Pick-up.

Don’t forget that your library card gives you access to a huge selection of books and audiobooks. Download the app to your computer, tablet or mobile phone and open up a whole new world of reading. With the Libby app you always have a book at your fingertips and it is FREE! Download it today!

The Wawa Public Library now has Curbside Pickup available! You can place your order by accessing your account from our website and placing your order. If you do not know or remember your password please call or email and we can look it up for you! You can also place an order by emailing us at [email protected] or calling us at 705-856-2244 at 290!

Our drop box is in place for your convenience. You may deposit your returns only in the drop box when the library is closed. Please do not deposit batteries or ink cartridges in the drop box as they may damage our books. If you have batteries or ink cartridges for recycling please call or email and we can arrange a Curbside Pickup!

We can be reached at 705-856-2244 ext 290 for the circulation desk or ext. 291 for the Head Librarian/CEO’s office, or email us at [email protected] Please follow the Facebook pages for our Summer Program, Wawa Public Library and Wawa History. We are also on Twitter! Look for Wawa Library! We post information to keep you updated on what is happening at the library. Our website address is wawa.olsn.ca.

WII ACCESSORIES FOR SALE – Spring cleaning some of our Wii items! Wii Fit Board $35.00, 2x Wii shooters and Link shooting game $10.00 ea, 2x Wii Shooters $5 each. Call or message to buy! Cash only.

The Wawa Public Library Board Meetings are canceled until further notice.

The Wawa Public Library also has many other services available such as photocopying, faxing, laminating, printing, and conversion of VHS to DVD.

Remember – library membership is FREE to residents of the Municipality of Wawa and contracting communities.