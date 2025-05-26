Between the Covers – May 26

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf are “The Bright Years” by Sarah Damoff, “Watch Me” by Tahereh Mafi, “Great Big Beautiful Life” by Emily Henry and “Unanxious” by Humble the Poet. En Français, nous avons “La sage-femme de Berlin” par Anna Stuart.

Staff Pick of the Week is “Learned by Heart” by Emma Donoghue. Come on in and check it out! (from Goodreads)

Eliza and Lister have never been this wide-awake in their lives, and the Slope, with its curtains drawn wide, is bright with starlight. They talk in whispers, not to disturb the maids who lie sleeping on the other side of the box room. The question Eliza’s been needing to ask swells like a great berry in her mouth, and all at once she’s not scared to let it out, not scared at all, not scared of anything . . .

In 1805, fourteen-year-old Eliza Raine is a schoolgirl at the Manor School for Young Ladies in York. The daughter of an Indian mother and a British father, Eliza was banished to this unfamiliar country as a little girl. When she first stepped off King George in Kent, Eliza was accompanied by her older sister, Jane, but now she boards alone at the Manor, with no one left to claim her. She spends her days avoiding the attention of her fellow pupils until, one day, a fearless and charismatic new student arrives at the school. The two girls are immediately thrown together and soon Eliza’s life is turned inside out by this strange and curious young woman.

Learned by Heart, Emma Donoghue’s mesmerising new novel, tells the heartbreaking story of the tangled lives of two women whose intense, and unlikely, relationship will change them for ever.

New Movies this Week are “Baby Girl” starring Nicole Kidman, “Nosferatu” starring Bill Skarsgärd and Nicholas Hoult, and, for the kids, ‘Piece by Piece” starring Pharrell Williams.

Come in and check it out.

Bibliothèque Cantook: Pour vos besoins en livres audio et e-books en français! Téléchargez l’application Cantook dès aujourd’hui! Si vous avez besoin d’aide, n’hésitez pas à appeler la bibliothèque publique de Wawa!

Cantook Library: For your French Audiobook and E-Book needs! Download the Cantook App today! If you need assistance, please do not hesitate to call the Wawa Public Library!

Senior’s Corner: Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections, please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for the Sault Area Hospital NICU. We are hoping to fill up the box with preemie hats, car seat covers, receiving blankets, baby booties and mittens. Our Knitting Connections group continues to be very active! The library provides all the materials for the donated items. If you are a senior and you are interested in knitting for the community, you are welcome to join us!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information, please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large-print books and audiobooks for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! If you are interested in popping in and working on a puzzle, we can set you up! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for a social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.

Library Events:

Afterschool Programs: All school-aged children are welcome! Children aged 5 and under must have a parent or guardian with them. Join us for stories, crafts, games and a whole lot of fun. Parents or caregivers of newcomers are asked to please fill out a registration form. Parents of children who have previously attended clubs will be asked to review and update the information. For May, Tuesday is Story and Craft, Wednesday is Garden Club, Thursday is Clay Club, and Friday is Game/Chess Club!

Finger Weaving: If you are interested in learning the art of finger weaving, join us every Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. Carolle Pitre is an excellent teacher and absolutely loves to teach and share this art form with everyone! This month will be the last Finger Weaving as Carolle is preparing for the summer at the farm! We will resume in the Fall! Thank you Carolle!

Get Your Pocket Hug!: These lovely Pocket Hugs are hand crocheted by library staff and friends! What a great way to show someone you care! Pocket Hugs are $2.00 each and are available at the Circulation Desk at the Wawa Public Library.

Thank you for your support.