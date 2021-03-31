Between the Covers – March 29th

The library is open to the public! Patrons must wear a face mask and hand sanitizer must be used upon entering. If patrons cannot wear a face mask we are happy to continue curbside pickup but a proper mask covering face, nose and chin must be worn. Face shields alone will not be permitted. Also, patrons must check in at the circulation desk so that contact tracing can be completed. Only 5 patrons in the library at a time. Patrons wanting to use a computer are asked to call ahead and reserve a time. And of course, if anyone is not feeling well, please do not come to the library!

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are; “Send For Me” by Lauren Fox, “Prodigal Son” book 6 in the Orphan X series by Gregg Hurwitz, “The Russian” book 13 in the Michael Bennett Series by James Patterson and James O. Born and “Blink of an Eye” book 8 in the Kendra Michaels series by Iris and Roy Johansen.

Staff Pick of the Week is “The Memory Keeper’s Daughter” by Kim Edwards. From the (book jacket)

On a winter night in 1964, Dr. David Henry is forced by a blizzard to deliver his own twins. His son, born first, is perfectly healthy. Yet when his daughter is born, he sees immediately that she has Down’s Syndrome. Rationalizing it as a need to protect Norah, his wife, he makes a split-second decision that will alter all of their lives forever. He asks his nurse to take the baby away to an institution and never to reveal the secret. But Caroline, the nurse, cannot leave the infant. Instead, she disappears into another city to raise the child herself. So begins this story that unfolds over a quarter of a century – in which these two families, ignorant of each other, are yet bound by the fateful decision made that long-ago winter night. Norah Henry, who knows only that her daughter died at birth, remains inconsolable; her grief weighs heavily on their marriage. And Paul, their son, raises himself as best he can, in a house grown cold with mourning. Meanwhile, Phoebe, the lost daughter, grows from a sunny child to a vibrant young woman whose mother loves her as fiercely as if she were her own.

New Movies on the shelf are “Pulp Fiction”, “Endangered Species: Fighting to Save Africa’s Endangered Animals”, “Let Him Go” and “The Wolf of Snow Hollow”. Come on in and check it out!

Indiana is here to provide the children with an awesome Online After School Club via our Facebook page bringing you great stories, fun crafts and interesting experiments. Check in with Indiana on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday starting at 4:15pm and join in the fun. Indiana has also prepared a limited amount of craft bags so that children can participate and follow along at home. Stop by the library from Tuesday-Friday from 11:00-4:00pm to pick up your craft supply bag.

The Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library celebrates two years of programming here in Wawa. Congratulations goes out to Cathy Cannon for a great job coordinating this project and to the Rotary Club of Wawa for becoming the Local Champions and sponsoring this outstanding program. You can sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library at the Wawa Public Library. This program provides FREE books on a monthly basis for children ages 0-5! Call or email the Wawa Public Library and sign up today. Our local contact is Cathy Cannon and she can be reached 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected]