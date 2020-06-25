Between the Covers – June 25

We almost done with the library makeover! A few more shelves to paint in the Children’s section and a few other little jobs left. We have been busy! We have begun to catalogue some new books. This will give you a chance to make your list of books you would like for Curbside Pickup! New on the 7-Day Shelf this week are “Writers & Lovers” by Lily King, “The Girls With No Names” by Serena Burdick , “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle and “Sins of the Father” by J.A. Jance. We are also still in the process of putting protective measure and policies in place so that we can keep our patrons and staff safe as we work through this pandemic and begin to live our new normal. We will have Curbside Pickup available soon! Remember that free Wi-Fi is available at the library and can be accessed from your vehicle. To all of our wonderful patrons, stay strong, stay safe and we will see you soon!

The TD Summer Reading Club will be an ON-LINE event this year! The TD Summer Reading Club is Canada’s biggest, bilingual summer reading program for kids of all ages, all interests, and all abilities. This free Club celebrates Canadian authors, illustrators and stories, and inspires kids to explore the fun of reading their way. This is key to building a lifelong love of reading.

Kids will be able to register and participate online through the TD Summer Reading Club (TD SRC) website, (the link is posted on wawa.olsn.ca in the E-Resources tab) launched on June 15, 2020.

Kids can:

Create an online notebook

Read ebooks

Vote in the Battle of the Books

Review books

Participate in weekly trivia

Write stories

Read and write jokes

Read an original web comic by Kean Soo

View author/illustrator readings and workshops

Print colouring sheets

Find the perfect book

There’s something for everyone, including kids with print disabilities as well as preschoolers and their families. Please follow us on Facebook or check wawa.olsn.ca for more details.

The Wawa Public Library is offering, during the Covid-19 crisis, a library card to anyone who does not have one. With the library card you can access an amazing selection of e-books and audio books through the Libby App. If you are interested please call the circulation desk at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or email [email protected]. Please provide your name and contact information and we will give you your card number. If you are a member with a valid library card and it is not working; it may be that your card is expired or maybe has an alert in which case you would be blocked. Call or email the library and we can make sure you have access to library material. We are automatically updating cards we know are expired but we may not catch them all. When the Covid-19 threat is over, we can update info and provide you with a physical card. Until then, stay home, stay safe.

The Wawa Public Library is closed, but there is no need to stop reading with the LIBBY APP at your fingertips. Your library card gives you access to a huge selection of books and audiobooks. Download the app to your computer, tablet or mobile phone and open up a whole new world

The Wawa Public Library’s website is up and running. Please take a moment and check it out! There is an amazing amount of reference material and tools available for everyone. Check the E-Resources tab for all kinds of information. The web address is wawa.olsn.ca. The Online Catalogue and your library account are accessible. We also have a new blog page titled Library News . In here you will find current happenings at the Wawa Public Library. Don’t forget TumbleBooks is offering free access to their resources during the Covid-19 crisis. The links can be found under the E-Resources tab.

We are able to convert VHS-C cassettes to DVD! These are the small cassettes that fit in a video camera. Thank you to a patron who donated the VHS-C cassette adapter. Please call the Circulation Desk for more details.

If you have library material, they can still at this time be returned using the drop box. You may also keep the material if you wish. All materials on loan at this time will have fine free check-ins! Our drop box is still in place for returns at this time. This may change without notice. Please no batteries or ink cartridges in the drop box.

Wawa Public Library Board Meetings are canceled until further notice.

Please stay home, stay safe, wash your hands and we will see you all soon.