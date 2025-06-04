Between the Covers – June 4

TO ALL OUR SENIORS, HAPPY SENIOR’S MONTH!

Join us, at the Wawa Public Library, on Thursday, June 5th from 1-3 p.m., when Canadian Red Cross representative Louisa van Lith will have a table with information for programs available for Seniors through the Red Cross. If you are short on time and want to stop in and get some information, this will be available to you. That evening, Louisa is back with a more formal presentation from 6-6:45 p.m. These programs are wonderful resources for seniors, so be sure to check it out.

Questions about Power of Attorney, or Wills? Although this presentation is geared to Seniors, you are invited if you have a question or need more information, to join us on June 18th, 2025 from 1-3 p.m. Lawyer Megan Stuckey from the Sudbury Community Legal Clinic will be here to help.

Thank you to Carolle for the wonderful time spent at the library showing our patrons the art of Finger Weaving. We will suspend this program until fall so that Carolle can get back to work on the farm for the warmer months! Thank you everyone!

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf are “Stranger in Time” by David Baldacci, “Lilac Time” by Fern Michaels, “25 Alive” by James Patteson and Maxine Paetro and “A Mind of Her Own” by Danielle Steel!

En Français, nous avons “Les garçons de Biloxi” by John Grisham.

Staff Pick of the Week is “Twenty-Seven Minutes” by Ashley Tate! From Goodreads:

Phoebe Dean was the most popular girl alive and dead.

For the last ten years, the small, claustrophobic town of West Wilmer has been struggling to understand one thing: Why did it take young Grant Dean twenty-seven minutes to call for help on the fateful night of the car accident that took the life of his beloved sister, Phoebe?

Someone knows what really happened the night Phoebe died. Someone who is ready to tell the truth.

With Phoebe’s memorial in just three days, grief, delusion, ambition, and regret tornado together with biting gossip in a town full of people obsessed with a long-gone tragedy with four people at its heart—the caretaker, the secret girlfriend, the missing bad boy, and a former football star. Just kids back then, are forever tied together the fateful rainy night Phoebe died.

Tot Time: Join us for our Tot Time on Wednesday mornings beginning at 10:00 before library open hours. This program is for newborns up to 3 years. We have Story Time with some cozy story time pillows, the play table, the AWE learning computers, music, dancing, crafts and of course toys. The goal is to introduce children and their families to the library environment and literacy as soon as possible. We want children to grow up knowing where the library is and loving it. Hope to see you at our next Tot Time.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library: Registration forms for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library can be filled out at the Wawa Public Library! This amazing program is coordinated by Cathy Cannon and sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wawa and provides free monthly books for children 0-5 years old. What a way to start building a library for your child and instilling the love of reading right from the start.

Join us for Grandpa Storytime on Tuesday June 10th, 2025, beginning at 3:30pm! Your child does not have to be registered in the Wawa PL Afterschool Program to participate. We will have a special guest reading some amazing stories with a fun Father’s Day Craft! We will top it off with a very special prize for a Father’s Day gift for that special someone. Check it out at the library!

Drag Story Time: We are excited to welcome back our performers, King Luke and Lucia, for our annual Drag Story Time!! The fun is happening on Saturday, June 21st beginning at 2 p.m. There will be some awesome stories read, a super cool craft and a whole lot of fun! We ask that children under the age of 12 be accompanied by an adult! Hope to see you there and remember to always be kind!

Afterschool Programs: All school-aged children are welcome! Children aged 5 and under must have a parent or guardian with them. Join us for stories, crafts, games and a whole lot of fun. Parents or caregivers of newcomers are asked to please fill out a registration form. Parents of children who have previously attended clubs will be asked to review and update the information. The Afterschool Program runs from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. For the month of June, Tuesday is Story and Craft, Wednesday is Garden Club, Thursday is Clay Club and Friday is Game/Chess Club!

Senior’s Corner: Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are currently knitting for the Sault Area Hospital NICU. We are hoping to fill up the box with some preemie hats, car seat covers, receiving blankets, baby booties and mitts. Our Knitting Connections group continues to be very active! If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information, please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! You are more than welcome to stop in and work on a puzzle! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for a social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.