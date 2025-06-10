Between the Covers – June 10

June is PRIDE Month and Senior Month! Let’s celebrate!

A huge THANK YOU! to Johanna for sharing her knowledge of the local history of Wawa. We look forward to exciting new topics of discussion in the Fall.

Thank you to Canadian Red Cross coordinator of the Friendly Calls, Louisa, for sharing information about the amazing programming the Canadian Red Cross offers. This presentation highlighted the Friendly Calls program which matches people over 18 years of age with trained Red Cross personnel who connect with them regularly over the phone to check-in, provide emotional support, encourage healthy coping strategies, and suggests well-being resources and community connections to other existing services.

If you need this service or if would like to volunteer to provide Friendly Calls to others, call 1-833-979-9779 or online at redcross.ca/friendlycalls. Other programs available through the Canadian Red Cross are “My Way Home”, “Friendly Visits” “Meals on Wheels” and “Emergency Preparedness”. Pamphlets and information is available at the Wawa Public Library and our local Canadian Red Cross. Thank you to staff and volunteers of the Canadian Red Cross.

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are “My Friends” by Fredrik Backman, “South of Nowhere” by Jeffery Deaver, “The Names” by Florence Knapp and “My Name is Emilia Del Valle” by Isabel Allende.

En Français, nous avons “La Dèche” par Akim Gagnon.

New Movies this week are “Alien Romulus” starring Cailee Spaeny and Isabela Merced, “A Different Man” starring Adam Pearson and Sebastian Stan and “Mufasa: The Lion King starring Aaron Pierre and Blue Ivy Carter.

Staff Pick of the Week is “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks.

Trevor Benson never intended to move back to New Bern, NC. But when a mortar blast outside the hospital where he worked as an orthopedic surgeon sent him home from Afghanistan with devastating injuries, the dilapidated cabin he inherited from his grandfather seemed as good a place to regroup as any.

Tending to his grandfather’s beloved bee hives while gearing up for a second stint in medical school, Trevor isn’t prepared to fall in love with a local . . . and yet, from their very first encounter, his connection with Natalie Masterson can’t be ignored. But even as she seems to reciprocate his feelings, she remains frustratingly distant, making Trevor wonder what she’s hiding.

Further complicating his stay in New Bern is the presence of a sullen teenage girl, Callie, who lives in the trailer park down the road from his grandfather’s cabin. Claiming to be 19, she works at the local sundries store and keeps to herself. When he discovers she was once befriended by his grandfather, Trevor hopes Callie can shed light on the mysterious circumstances of his grandfather’s death, but she offers few clues — until a crisis triggers a race that will uncover the true nature of Callie’s past, one more intertwined with the elderly man’s passing than Trevor could ever have anticipated.

In his quest to unravel Natalie and Callie’s secrets, Trevor will learn the true meaning of love and forgiveness… and that in life, to move forward, we must often return to the place where it all began.

Join us for Grandpa Storytime on Tuesday, June 10th, 2025! We will have a special guest reading some amazing stories with a fun Father’s Day Craft. We will top it off with a very special draw prize for a Father’s Day gift for that special someone.

Upcoming Library Events

Questions about Power of Attorney or wills? This presentation is geared to Seniors but if you have a question or need more information, join us on June 18th, 2025, from 1-3 p.m. at the Wawa Public Library. Lawyer Megan Stuckey from the Sudbury Community Legal Clinic will be here to help.

We are excited to welcome back our performers, King Luke and Lucia, to our annual Drag Story Time!! The fun is happening on Saturday, June 21st beginning at 2 p.m. There will be some awesome stories read, a super cool craft and a whole lot of fun! We ask that children under the age of 12 be accompanied by an adult. Hope to see you there and remember to always be kind.

Weekly Programs:

Afterschool Programs continue! All school aged children are welcome! Children aged 5 and under must have a parent or guardian with them. Join us for stories, crafts, games and a whole lot of fun. Parents or caregivers of newcomers are asked to please fill out a registration form. Parents of children who have previously attended clubs will be asked to review and update the information. For the month of June, Tuesday is Story and Craft, Wednesday is Garden Club, Thursday is Clay Club and Friday Game/Chess Club! Hope to see you all at the library!

Senior’s Corner: Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for the Wawa Area Victims Unit. We are hoping to fill up the box with blankets, hats, mittens, socks and socks; anything that might keep you warm if you are stranded. Our Knitting Connections group continues to be very active.

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

If seniors are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.