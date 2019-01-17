SE OPP Hornepayne – Driver Leaves Collision Scene, Charged

On Sunday, January 13, 2019, at approximately 10:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a pickup truck in the ditch on Highway 631 near Hornepayne, Ontario.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers were told that the driver had been picked up and was no longer in the area. As a result of the police investigation, Peter MILLER, 39 years old, from Hornepayne, Ontario, was charged with the following:

Careless driving, contrary to section 130(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA),

Fail to report accident, contrary to section 199(1) of the HTA,

Class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver, contrary to section 5(1) of O. Reg 340/94 (HTA),

Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available, contrary to section 12(1) of the Cannabis Control Act (CCA).

The driver was issued a Provincial Offence Notice for each charge.