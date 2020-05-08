SE OPP Hornepayne – Person charged after domestic dispute

On May 7, 2020, at approximately 2:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the report of a domestic dispute in Hornepayne.

As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old person, from Hornepayne, was arrested and charged with the following:

Fail to Comply with Conditions of Undertaking Given by Officer in Charge, contrary to section 145(5.1) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in September, 2020, in Hornepayne.