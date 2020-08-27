SE OPP Hornepayne – Charges Laid in Break & Enter

On August 24, 2020, at approximately 10:30 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a break and enter in progress on Second Avenue in Hornepayne.

As a result of the investigation conducted by the Superior East OPP Crime Unit, Damien HAEGELIN, 20 years-of-age, from Hornepayne, was arrested on August 26, 2020, and charged with the following:

Break, Enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence, contrary to section 348(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Disguise with Intent, contrary to section 351(2) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 17, 2020, in Hornepayne.