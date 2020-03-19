SE OPP Hornepayne – Mischief Charges laid after Domestic Dispute

On March 2, 2020, at approximately 12:15 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a domestic dispute in Hornepayne.

Officers attended the scene, but the suspect had fled prior to their arrival.

On March 18, 2020, the accused turned himself into police. As a result of the investigation, a 29-year-old person, from Hornepayne, was charged with the following:

Mischief – Domestic, contrary to section 430(4) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Hornepayne. The name of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim.