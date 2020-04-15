SE OPP Hornepayne – Spousal Assault Charges laid after Domestic Dispute

On April 12, 2020, at approximately 12:41 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute at a residence in Hornepayne.

As a result of the investigation, a 28-year-old person, from Hornepayne, was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was release from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 3, 2020, in Hornepayne.