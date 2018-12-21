SE OPP White River – Charge driver with impaired

On December 18, 2018 at approximately 11:40 p.m., members of the Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a pickup truck driving erratically on Elgin Street in White River Township, Ontario.

Police stopped the pickup truck on Spruce Street and spoke to the female driver. The odour of alcohol could be detected emanating from her breath.

As a result of the investigation, the female was arrested and charged. In addition, her driver’s license was suspended and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

Jennifer JACQUES (47 years of age) from White River, Ontario was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration – 80 plus, contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario on February 11, 2019.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.