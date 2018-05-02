From the Branch – May 2

May 2, 2018 @ 08:31

Goodbye cold April and welcome warmer month of May!

We once again lost twp Friends of the Legion; Mary Morin who was a WW2 Veteran and Margaret Magi who was a long time member and Past President. The Wawa Branch 429 will remember them.

With May approaching we again think back to WW2 and the many young Canadians who sacrificed all to make this a better world. I can still remember walking from our house around the corner and looking at the 2 graves of Canadian soldiers and the 4 graves between the Beechnut trees of the teenage German boys who had to face the well trained Canadians. I will never forget the moment of being FREE. So let us remember on May 5th, May 8th and also June 6th for the D Day operations.

At the Branch, we are planning more fundraisers and the outlook for the Lift For The Legion is still ongoing.

To all Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes you are in our thoughts of prayers and we wish you well.