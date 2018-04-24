MORIN, Mary A.

Apr 24, 2018 @ 20:26

Passed away after a brief illness at the Sault Area Hospital on Monday, April 16, 2018 at the age 95 years. Left to mourn her are her daughters Rosemary Budgell (David) and Geraldine Morin (Bruce Moore). Grandmother of Jeremy Dyson and Neil Dyson (Melissa). Great-grandmother of Jessica Compton. Mary was the youngest and last surviving child of seven born to the late Reverend Norman and Adeline Sinclair. She will be remembered lovingly by her many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at First United Church on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. with Ms. Roberta Howey officiating.

Memorial donations made to the Wawa Public Library, Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429 or to the First United Church would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the P.M. Gilmartin Funeral Home, Wawa.