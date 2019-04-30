From the Branch – April 30

The members of Branch 429 & the Ladies Auxilliary wish to express our sincere condolences to the family of our late Comrade Joan Page.

Comrade Joan was an active member of our Branch – Member of the Executive, Bursary, Honours & Awards Committees, Chair of the Lottery & Membership committees.

They were “little” shoes, but they will be hard to fill.

The Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Branch 429.

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes you are in our prayers and we wish you well.