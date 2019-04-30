The members of Branch 429 & the Ladies Auxilliary wish to express our sincere condolences to the family of our late Comrade Joan Page.
Comrade Joan was an active member of our Branch – Member of the Executive, Bursary, Honours & Awards Committees, Chair of the Lottery & Membership committees.
They were “little” shoes, but they will be hard to fill.
The Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Branch 429.
To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes you are in our prayers and we wish you well.
This Media Release
This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- From the Branch – April 30 - April 30, 2019
- Algoma Public Health Continues to recover - April 30, 2019
- Walkerton – Déjà Vu - April 29, 2019