From the Branch – February 5

This week we were reminded of the horrors of WW2 with the remembrance of the liberation of Auswich concentration camp.

Hopefully, we will never have something like it in the future.

At the Branch, things are getting ready for the Winter Carnival. So did you get your tickets for the Valentine’s Dinner on February 14th.

And are you ready for the 15th? Cribbage Tournament, Wing Ding with Large wings and Caesar Salad from 1.00 pm till 4 pm. and listen to the Good Timers from 4.00 pm till 7.00 pm. and after that dance the night away with Legends of Rock and Roll till 1.00 am.

And for those who are handicapped, we do have the lift operational. Just let us know.

Little Kevin walked with his Mother through the Zoo and when the came to the Monkey Pavillion.

Kevin said, “Mom that Big Ape looks just like Uncle Sam”.

So his mother said, “Don’t say things like that!”

So Kevin said, ” That ape is too far away to hear me!”

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes, you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.