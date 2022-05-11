From the Branch – May 11

Next Thursday, May 12th, Will be our Membership meeting at 7:00 p.m. and important, as this is the meeting that we elect a new slate of officers; so please attend.

This past week we remembered the end of WW2 in Europe and most events were small because of Covid-19, but in the Netherlands, they had still a few British Airborne Veterans in Arnhem and Wageningen for visits to the Cemeteries. Many towns had small wreath-laying ceremonies at local monuments.

So once again we have an opportunity to remember our local Veterans who passed away.

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes, You are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.