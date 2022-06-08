From the Branch – June 8

Our last meeting before the summer recess will be this Thursday, June 9th at 7:00 p.m. Please attend as some very important issues will be tabled, like the official ribbon cutting for the new front face of the building on June 18th, where we will expect a good turnout of members in Legion Dress uniform. There will be a reception after the ceremony featuring some thank you’s to the sponsors of this and other projects.

Now that Covid-19 is getting less in our way because of the good job most of us are doing protecting us and our most vulnerable senior members it is nice to see some social contacts in the lounge.

On another front the war going on in Ukraine sure reminds a lot of our Veterans and Seniors of the situation we went through in WWII and the destruction of people’s homes and lives for the sake of politics. Monday was the 78th Anniversary of D-Day.

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes, Yyou are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.

LONG LIVE THE QUEEN!!

Nick Veldt

