SE OPP Wawa – Hawk Junction Man charged after report of dispute

Apr 9, 2018 @ 12:37

On Sunday April 8, 2018 at approximately 7:05 pm members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment responded to a 911 call at a Hawk Junction, Ontario address regarding a report of a dispute.

As a result a 29 year old Hawk Junction, Ontario female was arrested and charged with the following offences;

Adult Break and Enter a Dwelling House with intent to Commit Indictable offence contrary to section 348(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Adult Assault contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Mischief- Destroys or damages property contrary to section 430(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada,

4 counts of Adult Fail to Comply with Conditions of Undertaking Given by Officer in Charge contrary to section 145(5.1) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused was held into custody pending a bail hearing.