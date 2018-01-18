SE OPP Arrest Woman after altercation

Jan 18, 2018 @ 17:57

On Monday January 15, 2018 at approximately 1:20 am members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment responded to a Wawa address regarding a report of an assault. At the scene officers were made aware that an altercation had taken place between a female and a male.

As a result a 29 year old Wawa, Ontario female was arrested and charged with the following offences:

4 Counts of Adult Assault contrary to section 166 of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Uttering Threats- Cause Death or Bodily Harm contrary to section 264.1(1) (a) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused was released from custody and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario on February 12, 2018.