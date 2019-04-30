SE OPP Wawa – Charge Driver for Impaired and other charges

On April 28, 2019, at approximately 3:15 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting speed enforcement on Highway 17 in Bailloquet Township, Ontario.

Officers observed a sport utility vehicle (SUV) driving at a high rate of speed and performed a traffic stop. As officers spoke with the driver, the odour of alcohol was detected emanating from his breath. The male driver subsequently registered a “Fail” on an approved screening device (ASD). The driver was arrested and transported to the Wawa OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Mark OILUND, a 40-year-old male, from London, Ontario, was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Driving while under suspension (2 counts), contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA),

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance, contrary to section 2(1)(a) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act (CAIA),

Speeding 1-49 km/h over posted limit, contrary to section 128 of the HTA,

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available, contrary to section 32(1) of the Liquor Licence Act (LLA).

The driver was issued a 90-day Automatic Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

The accused was subsequently released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 10, 2019, in Wawa, Ontario.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is safe to consume and then drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.