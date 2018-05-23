Thunder Bay Male charged with Posession and Adult Personation

May 23, 2018 @ 13:26

On Saturday May 19, 2018 at approximately 4:25 pm members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment responded to a theft incident which had taken place at a rest area approximately 20 kilometres South of Wawa, Ontario. A detailed description of the male person and the motor vehicle was provided to police. The motor vehicle was later observed and stopped by police on Highway 17 in the Laronde Township District of Algoma.

As a result Tanner MACDONALD (20) of Thunder Bay, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following offences:

2 counts Adult Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000- in Canada Contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Personation with Intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice (identity fraud) contrary to section 403(1)(d) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused was release from custody with a June 11, 2018 court date in Wawa Ontario.