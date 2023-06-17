Hwy 101 (Wawa to Chapleau) OPEN

Jun 17, 2023 at 07:20

Highway 101 was opened last night just before midnight.

Highway 101 from Wawa to Chapleau remains closed due to a culvert failure near Highbrush Lake. Local traffic is still permitted from Wawa to Hawk Junction, Whitefish Lake, Angigami Lake and Missinabie.

Hwy 101 from Wawa to Chapleau is currently closed. The closure is expected to last several days due to a washout near Highbrush Lake.

SE OPP have advised Wawa-news that local traffic through to the Missinabie Junction, that will also allow local traffic to Hawk Junction, Whitefish Lake, Angigami Lake.