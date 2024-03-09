Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – March 9

Weather:

  • Today – Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near -3. Wind chill near -12. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Periods of snow. Local amount 2 cm. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -9. Wind chill -12 this evening and -18 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t forget to put your clocks ahead one hour tonight.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*