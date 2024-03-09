Weather:
- Today – Periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near -3. Wind chill near -12. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Periods of snow. Local amount 2 cm. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -9. Wind chill -12 this evening and -18 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget to put your clocks ahead one hour tonight.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Saturday Morning News – March 9 - March 9, 2024
- Hwy 101 (Wawa to Chapleau) OPEN - June 17, 2023
- Hwy 631 (White River to Hwy 11) OPEN - January 17, 2023