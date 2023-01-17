Hwy 631 (White River to Hwy 11) CLOSED

Jan 17, 2023 at 06:48
The highway remains closed at this time. In addiction, all school related transportation services are cancelled today for the Hornepayne area. Schools will remain open; however, no transportation will be provided.
Jan 16, 2023 at 20:47
At 8:17 p.m. Highway 631 was closed from White River to the junction of Hwy 11 & Hwy 631.
Jan 16, 2023 at 19:47
Hwy 631 from White River to Hornepayne is closed due to poor weather and road conditions.
