Hwy 631 (White River to Hwy 11) CLOSED

The highway remains closed at this time. In addiction, all school related transportation services are cancelled today for the Hornepayne area. Schools will remain open; however, no transportation will be provided.

At 8:17 p.m. Highway 631 was closed from White River to the junction of Hwy 11 & Hwy 631.

Hwy 631 from White River to Hornepayne is closed due to poor weather and road conditions.