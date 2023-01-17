Breaking News

Hwy 631 (White River to Hwy 11) CLOSED

Jan 17, 2023 at 06:48

The highway remains closed at this time. In addiction, all school related transportation services are cancelled today for the Hornepayne area.  Schools will remain open; however, no transportation will be provided.

Jan 16, 2023 at 20:47

At 8:17 p.m. Highway 631 was closed from White River to the junction of Hwy 11 & Hwy 631.

Jan 16, 2023 at 19:47

Hwy 631 from White River to Hornepayne is closed due to poor weather and road conditions.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*