SE OPP Wawa – Mission Road closed due to serious collision

Jun 25, 2018 @ 11:40

On Friday June 22, 2018, at approximately 3:45 p.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Mission Road in the town of Wawa, Ontario. At the scene, preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcycle and a passenger car had collided.

Two individuals were transported to the hospital with undetermined injuries.

Assisting with the investigation are members of the Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI).

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.