Jun 22, 2018 @ 18:50

Jun 22, 2018 @ 17:21

A collision between a SUV and a motorcycle with two riders at the entrance to Tim Hortons has closed Mission Road from the Wawa Golf Course Road to the Wawa Municipal Airport. Wawa Firefighters are detouring traffic through the Golf Course Road to Highway 17.

Bystanders provided first aid to the injured motorcyclists until paramedics arrived. The motorcyclists were taken to Lady Dunn Health Centre with unknown injuries.