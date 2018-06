Jun 25, 2018 @ 12:25

On Sunday June 24, 2018, at approximately 8:49 a.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment responded to a suspicious call at a Churchill Ave address located in Wawa, Ontario. At the scene officers located and assisted a female person who was in need of medical assistance.

The female was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Investigation revealed that no criminal offence had been committed.