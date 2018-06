Jun 24, 2018 @ 17:00

Officers from the Superior East OPP Detachment have blocked the entrance into an apartment located on Churchill Avenue in Wawa. Yellow tape can be seen in the above photograph. The officers have been there all day, and this evening an OPP van has joined two cruisers.

Wawa-news has been told that a resident of the apartment building had been assaulted and taken to hospital. There has not been any information released regarding this from OPP.