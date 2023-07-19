Morning News – July 19

July 19, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating late this morning. High 18. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. A few showers beginning near midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Local amount 5 mm. Low 12.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 27 (27 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 7 are under control and 20 are being observed.
- Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is under control.
- Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is under control.
- The fire hazard value is low to moderate for most of the northern area of the region except for the areas east of Marathon to Wawa where the fire hazard value is moderate. Areas from Spragge east along the north shore of Lake Huron to Onaping Lake and Powassan and south along Georgian Bay to Port Severn have moderate to high fire hazard values. Areas from North Bay to Carleton Place and south to Madoc are showing low fire hazard values except for a band stretching from Deux-Rivieres to Rolphton and south through Barry’s Bay and Bancroft to Marmora showing a moderate fire hazard value.
News Tidbits:
- On July 21, 2023, Ontario Parks is once again offering free day-use access to provincial parks to celebrate Healthy Parks Healthy People Day. This annual celebration is part of a global movement to promote the incredible health benefits of getting outside in nature. Studies show spending time in nature can improve our mental, physical, and social well-being, including lower blood pressure, increased self-esteem and reduced anxiety.
- Don’t forget – today is Camp Day at Tim Hortons
Provincial Announcements:
- Charmaine Williams, Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity in Kingston at 10 a.m.
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Michael Parsa, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services in Ottawa at 11 a.m.
