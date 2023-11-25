Breaking News

Morning News Tidbits – November 25

Weather:

  • Increasing cloudiness early in the morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 60 becoming southwest 40 gusting to 60 late in the morning. High plus 1. Wind chill -13 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.
  • Night – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries in the evening. Snow beginning near midnight. Amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 4. Wind chill -9 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • WMH this weekend Saturday WMHA U11 & 13 games vs South Porcupine Jr. Gold Kings from 2:30 – 8:30 p.m., and Sunday from 8 – 12 Noon
  • Don’t forget the Senior’s Christmas Tea from 1-3:00 pm
  • Congratulations to Joe Valente from Thunder Bay. He took home $1,105,420 in the Thunder Bay November 50/50 draw
  • Congratulations to Tara Houston who won the beautiful painting by Darlene Jordan of Katherine Cove in the LDHCF Draw
Brenda lee Stockton
