Morning News Tidbits – November 25

Weather:
- Increasing cloudiness early in the morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 60 becoming southwest 40 gusting to 60 late in the morning. High plus 1. Wind chill -13 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Night – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries in the evening. Snow beginning near midnight. Amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 4. Wind chill -9 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- WMH this weekend Saturday WMHA U11 & 13 games vs South Porcupine Jr. Gold Kings from 2:30 – 8:30 p.m., and Sunday from 8 – 12 Noon
- Don’t forget the Senior’s Christmas Tea from 1-3:00 pm
- Congratulations to Joe Valente from Thunder Bay. He took home $1,105,420 in the Thunder Bay November 50/50 draw
- Congratulations to Tara Houston who won the beautiful painting by Darlene Jordan of Katherine Cove in the LDHCF Draw
