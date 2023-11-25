Last Day to Bid in Rotary Auction!

Today is your last day to bid on some of the neat items that local businesses have donated to the Rotary Club of Wawa for their annual auction. Bidding ends tonight November 25th at 10 p.m.

The annual auction raises funds allowing for the Rotary Club of Wawa to support many youth groups, Beavers & Cubs, and the Wawa Public Library’s Summer Reading Program for example. Community events such as the North Algoma Seniors Expo & Active Living Fair and Wawa Goose Seniors’ Club.

Some neat things to bid on (if you haven’t already checked out the catalog):

Two (2) hour Canoe Trip in 36′ Voyageur Canoe for 8-14 Individuals. Guide provided. Subject to availability. Call for Reservations705-856-2939 Valid Summer 2024

One (1) Certificate for (2) Nights Stay at the Air-Dale Lodge in a 1 or 2 bedroom cottage for 2 guests. Please call ahead for availability. Valid June 30 – September 15, 2024.

One (1) Night Stay in Standard Guest Room at Super 8 by Wyndham – Sault Ste Marie.

Voucher includes breakfast, guest laundry and free wi-fi.

One Youth Helmet – Youth Large (51-52cm) Colourful Design

One (1) Service for (1) Snow Blower. Does not include Pick-Up/Delivery Valid to June 30, 2024 Call for Appointment.

One (1) “Wolfgang Puck” Pressure Oven Note: Open box never used.

(1) Wireless Color Weather Station features (6) forecast icons, outdoor/indoor temperatures, Barometer and time & date

One (1) Load Grade “A”Gravel – 15 tonne. Delivered with Wawa. Additional Delivery Charges may apply outside Wawa. Contact McIntyre Trucking to Arrange Delivery

One (1) $100 Gift Certificate RD Contracting Valid for $100 of any Service over $300.00. Expires December 31, 2024

If your bid is successful, you will be notified after the auction ends. Successful bidders can pick up their item(s) only on Sunday, November 26th, 11 am to 3 pm at St. Monica’s Church – Side Entrance. Payment for your items will be by cash or cheque.

Proceeds from the auction will support the many