Winter weather travel advisory (LSPP – St. Joseph Island)

4:57 AM EST Friday 24 November 2023

Winter weather travel advisory in effect. Lake effect snow continues today.

Hazards: Additional snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm. Significantly reduced visibilities in heavy snow and local blowing snow. Wind gusts of 50 km/h.

Timing: This morning into this afternoon.

Discussion: Lake effect snowfall with a risk of snowsqualls will continue today, with additional snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm. Heavy snow will combine with gusty northwesterly winds up to 50 km/h to give reduced visibilities at times.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.