Morning News – July 18

July 18, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating late this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 17. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers this evening. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 7.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 27 (28 yesterday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 7 are under control and 20 are being observed.
- Wawa 9 was confirmed on July 13. It is a 1.3 hectare fire located 1 kilometre east of Obakamiga Lake and 2 kilometres west of South Vision Lake. It is under control.
- Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is under control.
- Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is under control.
- The fire hazard is low to moderate for areas south of Wawa, Chapleau, and Timmins. North of Wawa, Chapleau, and Timmins, the fire hazard is low to high. Areas from Sault Ste. Marie east along the north shore of Lake Huron to Sudbury and south along Georgian Bay to Mactier have moderate to high fire hazard values.
