LORD, Claudette (May 23, 1941 to July 18, 2021

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre with her family by her side. Loving wife of Mario Bergeron for 14 amazing years. Claudette will always be remembered by her many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, her sister, nieces, nephews, extended family, and the countless friends she made over the many wonderful years.

Claudette’s family would like to extend a huge thank you to all of her caretakers and the staff at the Lady Dunn Health Centre for their tremendous support and care during this difficult time.

Memorial donations in memory of Claudette made to Ste-Cécile Church would be greatly appreciated by her family.

As per Claudette’s wishes, cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre in Sault Ste. Marie. A visitation will take place at Ste-Cécile Church, Dubreuilville on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Michael Asorgoe officiating. Burial to follow.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd. Wawa.