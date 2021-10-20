LOKSTET (nee Proulx), Rosemarie “Rosie”

Passed peacefully at the Sault Area Hospital on Monday, October 18, 2021, at the age of 84 years. Rosie is welcomed into heaven by her beloved husband Erich and her parents Mary and René Proulx.

Mother of Karlyne Andersen (Tom), and Craig Lokstet (Sandra). Grandma Rosie to Melissa (nee Scott) Western (Nick), Dianna (nee Scott) Sanchioni (Robert), Eric Lokstet (Mercedes), Timothy Lokstet (Robin), Nicholas Lokstet, and Brennan Andersen (Mariah).

Great Grandma Rosie to Jake, Gracie, Bradley, Ella, Sylvia, Alice, Ryker, Nova, Addison, Braxton, Gunnar, and Haelyn. Dear sister of Elizabeth “Liz” Woods (Doug) and the late Catherine Proulx.

Rosie created a support system in the Sault when she moved there. And her family would like to extend a thank you to everyone in Sault Ste. Marie and area who helped her when she needed it.

The family is grateful to the staff at the Lady Dunn Health Centre, Sault Area Hospital, and Bayshore Nursing for their wonderful care.

Donations made in Memory of Rosie to the Lady Dunn Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated by her family. At Rosie’s request Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie and burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Wawa.

Rosie’s vibrant social charisma and larger than life humour will be remembered in our hearts forever.