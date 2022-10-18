Morning News – October 18

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Periods of snow becoming mixed with rain this afternoon. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 70. High +3. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Periods of snow. Snow at times mixed with rain early this evening. Snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 70. Low -2. Wind chill -9 overnight.
Snowfall Warning:
- Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake: A slow moving low pressure system will bring a prolonged period of snowfall to the area. The snowfall should taper off later this morning, and may mix with rain by the afternoon for some locations. Another round of snowfall is possible beginning this evening. (Ended at 10:44 a.m.)
There is snow on the ground and possibly snow on the highway. Please adjust your driving to the weather conditions and be safe
News Tidbits:
- The provincial government announced yesterday that it is providing $2.1 million to help create 21 transitional housing units for Indigenous people enrolled in educational programs at the Matawa Training and Wellness Centre. The Matawa Training and Wellness Centre will be located in a former long-term care home at 523 Algoma Street North, Thunder Bay. The renovated building will include a trades school, secondary school courses as well as family programming.
- If you are planning to camp at LSPP next year, watch for booking dates to open. LSPP is one of Ontario’s provincial parks to change to a max 14-night stays during peak season (July 1 and the Saturday of the Labour Day long weekend).
Provincial Announcements:
- Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by David Smith, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister, to make an announcement about the skilled trades in Toronto this morning at 10.
