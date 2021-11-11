ISOSAARI, Ann-Gret

Mona Ann-Gret Isosaari, age 87, passed away in the early morning hours of October 18, 2021.

Ann-Gret was born June 24, 1934, in Kokkola, Finland to Evald and Emilia Kangas. In 1958, she emigrated to Canada under sponsorship of her cousin Erik Stenbacka and then wife Ann Hicks, who continued to be a friend and mentor to Ann-Gret throughout her life.

She was a devoted mom to her children who will miss her tremendously; son Peter, daughter Maren (Peter) and son Michael. She was also an incredibly loving Mommo to her grandchildren Lennea, Derrick, Leah and Jakob, and great-grandchildren Noah, Sadie, Liam, Freya and Tennley.

She is predeceased by her parents, sister Els-Maj Hagström, and daughter Ann Katherine Isosaari. Also, her beloved dog Jasper.

She will be missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends in Canada, Finland, Sweden, Australia, and England.

Ann-Gret had a unique sense of humour and numerous sayings that did not always translate well from Finnish or Swedish into English. “Even fish stink after three days” when talking of house guests, or “you can pee in my pocket, if you don’t laugh.” One of her go-to lines, when her kids questioned her about her ability and age, was “I don’t have anything you won’t have in 20 years.” And as usual, she was right.

In her retirement, she loved to knit and spent many hours making socks and mittens which she would bring to the local schools, church, and hospital. She loved volunteering at the United Church with her cousins and enjoyed golfing as it gave her the opportunity to walk and socialize.

Mostly she loved to garden; every summer she had a beautiful display of flowers all around her little house in Wawa and a vegetable garden that brought her enough spoils to last through the winter. She loved her wood stove and the heat it emitted, and she continued to split firewood until she sold her house in 2015, at the age of 81.

She was a strong, determined, and independent woman. In Finn, this is called Sisu, and she was the embodiment of it.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Church in Wawa, Ontario.