BURNS, William James (Jim)

“Cheers until we meet again”.

Jim passed away peacefully at home in Wawa, on Monday, December 21, 2020, at the age of 74, with family by his side after a battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Rosalie and the late Joan. He will be dearly missed by his children Mark (Brandi), Lisa and Moira Leveille (Darcy). Step-father of David (Mary-Anne) and Susan Cucuz (Vic). Much loved grandfather of Ashley, Matthew, Michael, Nicholas, Aidan, late Donald, David, Selena and Tessa. Great-grandfather of Xander, Alyssa, Connor, Travis, Kailyn and Kirsten. Brother In-law to Gigi Dumont (Felix) and RaeAnn Proulx (Andre). Jim will also be missed by his “fur babies” and all of his 4 o’clock club buddies.

Special thanks to Dr. Chris Stamler and Troy Dereski for going above and beyond with your care and compassion.

Memorial donations can be made to the Lady Dunn Health Center Foundation.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Jim’s Life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.