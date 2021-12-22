Morning News – December 22

Weather:

A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 14. Wind chill minus 23 this morning and minus 17 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. A few flurries beginning late this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 26 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There were 19 new cases reported last night. There are 227 (down 1) active cases, and 6 (down 1) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District. There have been 18 deaths of people with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

News Tidbits: