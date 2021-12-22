Dec 22, 2021 at 07:56
Weather:
A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 14. Wind chill minus 23 this morning and minus 17 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy. A few flurries beginning late this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 26 overnight.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
There were 19 new cases reported last night. There are 227 (down 1) active cases, and 6 (down 1) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District. There have been 18 deaths of people with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
News Tidbits:
- The United States Surface Transportation Board (STB) has approved the sale of non-core lines and assets on approximately 650 miles of branch lines of Wisconsin Central Ltd. in Wisconsin and Michigan. This includes the 250-mile stretch of rail line between Sault Ste. Marie and Oba. The media release stated “CN and Watco will work together in the coming weeks to implement a seamless transition for customers on the lines.”
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – December 22 - December 22, 2021
- APH Reports 19 New Cases of COVID-19 & A High Risk Exposure - December 22, 2021
- Road Conditions – December 22 - December 22, 2021