Morning News – December 21

Dec 21, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -11. Wind chill -23 this morning and -14 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Snow beginning early this evening. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature rising to -6 by morning. Wind chill -16 this evening and -11 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is expected to propose new regulations today that 1/5 of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity. One factor to be addressed is that significant residential infrastructure will have to be installed in order to support this mandate.
Holiday News Tips from the Wawa Fire Department
