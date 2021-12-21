Morning News – December 21

Dec 21, 2021 at 07:56
Weather:
Cloudy. Snow beginning late this morning. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 25 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon.
Tonight – Periods of snow. Local blowing snow overnight. Amount 5 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 23 overnight.
Winter weather travel advisory is in effect for a large swath of Northern Ontario. Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres are expected, but will vary depending on your location. A low-pressure system will track across the Great Lakes today and tonight creating reduced visibility and poor travel conditions.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
There were 7 new cases reported last night. There are 228 (down 14) active cases, and 7 (up 1) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District. There have been 18 deaths of people with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
News Tidbits:
- This is the Winter Solstice!
- CBC News is reporting that the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of St. John’s intends to file for creditor protection under the bankruptcy insolvency act in order to resolve claims by victims of abuse at the Mount Cashel Orphanage.
