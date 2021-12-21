Morning News – December 21

Weather:

Cloudy. Snow beginning late this morning. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 25 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon.

Tonight – Periods of snow. Local blowing snow overnight. Amount 5 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 23 overnight.

Winter weather travel advisory is in effect for a large swath of Northern Ontario. Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres are expected, but will vary depending on your location. A low-pressure system will track across the Great Lakes today and tonight creating reduced visibility and poor travel conditions.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There were 7 new cases reported last night. There are 228 (down 14) active cases, and 7 (up 1) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District. There have been 18 deaths of people with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

News Tidbits: