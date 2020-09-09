SE OPP White River – Hamilton Resident Charged after Altercation

On September 7, 2020, at approximately 11:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an altercation outside a business in White River.

Police arrived on scene shortly after and observed two people engaged in a verbal dispute. Both parties were separated and one was subsequently arrested. As a result of the investigation, Idriss BECHER, 22 years-of-age, from Hamilton, was charged with the following:

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on October 5, 2020, in Wawa.